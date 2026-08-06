Class 10 student drinks pesticide at tribal hostel in Vikarabad

Parents of the boy have alleged that he was being bullied at school and that teachers paid no heed to his complaints, which drove him to take this step.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Student lying in hospital bed with medical equipment and blue curtain in background.

Hyderabad: A class 10 student allegedly attempted to end his life at the Bandavelkicherla Tribal Gurukul School in Vikarabad on Wednesday, August 5, by consuming a pesticide.

Parents of the student have alleged that he was being bullied at school and that teachers paid no heed to his complaints, which drove him to take this step. Police, however, denied this claim, saying that the boy wanted to go back home but his parents were not ready to take him.

“His classmates at the school have said that the boy did not want to live at the hostel and wanted to go back home. It is not clear why. He took this step because his parents did not take him home even after repeated requests,” an official from Kulkacherla Police Station told Siasat.com.

Subhan Bakery

The boy has been admitted to the Vikarabad Government Hospital and his condition is said to be stable. No case has been registered as the parents did not file a complaint, the official added.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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