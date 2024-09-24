Climate activist Thunberg condemns ‘genocide’ in Palestine in Stockholm

In a significant move, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg led a rally in Stockholm attended by thousands of people to condemn Israel’s “genocide” in war-torn Palestine and urged global action against Israel’s military aggression.

The rally held on Saturday, September 21, drew significant attention as an estimated 5,000 people gathered to express solidarity with the Palestinian people. “Israel’s genocide in Palestine is outrageous,” Thunberg told Turkey-based Anadolu Agency at the rally.

Expressing concern, she stated, “It is sad to see how people do not understand and realise what is happening in Palestine and go on with their lives without caring”.

“We stand united across our struggles to fight together for a common goal; a world that puts people and the planet before profit. One group’s fight is everyone’s fight because no one is free until everyone is free. As climate justice activists we also fight for justice and liberation for all oppressed and colonised peoples,” she wrote in a post on X.

On Saturday, thousands of people and a large number of solidarity movements and organisations filled the streets of Stockholm to stand against oppression and for justice. Movements for climate justice, Palestine, Congo, Afghanistan, Kurdistan, Sápmi, feminism, antiracism,… pic.twitter.com/XXsX5cI03F — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 23, 2024

The rally, organised by various non-governmental organizations demanded an immediate cease-fire and free access to Gaza to asylum humanitarian goods and services. Protesters displayed banners with messages “children are being killed in Gaza” while chanting slogans; and “Freedom for Palestine” reflecting widespread concern over the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

In a powerful video statement, Thunberg urged for an unprecedented form of activism including boycotting of Israeli products, divestment from Israeli firms, and economic sanctions to pressure Israel to stop its military actions. She appealed to people and powerful countries to take action, particularly calling on Sweden to take tangible steps in favour of Palestinians.