Closed case doesn’t mean no threat: Telangana HC orders security for BRS leader

Ragidi Laxman Reddy was attacked by unidentified gunmen in 2013.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th May 2026 9:32 am IST
A man wearing glasses and a white shirt with a pink scarf, standing against a plain background.

Hyderabad: A Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader who was shot at over a decade ago will get police protection, even though the case was closed without anyone being caught, after the Telangana High Court ruled that an unsolved attack is reason enough to take a threat seriously.

Justice EV Venugopal ordered the state government to provide armed security to Ragidi Laxman Reddy, who had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Malkajgiri on a BRS ticket.

Reddy was attacked by unidentified gunmen in 2013. A case was registered, security was provided to him but that protection was later withdrawn. The police eventually closed the case on the ground that the attackers were never identified.

Subhan Bakery

When Reddy went to court seeking his security back, the state argued there was no current threat and pointed to the closure of the case as proof.

What the court said

The court did not buy that argument. It observed that just because a case has been closed does not mean the danger has gone away, especially when the people who carried out the attack have never been found or punished.

The court allowed Reddy’s petition and directed the state to provide him gunmen security on an advance payment basis, meaning Reddy will bear the cost of the security personnel deployed.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th May 2026 9:32 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button