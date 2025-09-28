CM Revanth inaugurates six new STPs in Hyderabad, lays foundation for 39 more

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday inaugurated six sewage treatment plants (STPs) constructed at a cost of Rs 539.23 crore in different parts of Hyderabad.

He also laid the foundation stone for 39 new STPs to be built at an estimated cost of a staggering Rs 3,849.10 crore.

Other projects inaugurated

He also inaugurated the following projects:

212.50 MLD capacity STP at Amberpet–Uppal built costing Rs 319.43 crore

64 MLD plant at Attapur in Rajendranagar at a cost of Rs 109.24 crore,

25 MLD plant at Mullakathuva in Kukatpally with a funding of Rs 44.46 crore

14 MLD plant at Shivalaya Nagar in Quthbullapur costing Rs 34.13 crore

10 MLD facility at Vennalagadda in Quthbullapur at a cost of Rs 13 crore

7 MLD plant at Palapitta in Serilingampally with a funding of Rs 18.97 crore

39 new STPs for Hyderabad

As part of the city’s expanded sewage management plan, the government will take up 39 new STPs, including 16 plants at a cost of Rs 1,878.55 crore, 22 plants costing around Rs 1,906.44 crore and one plant under the PPP model which will cost Rs 64.11 crore.