CM Revanth Reddy seeks development of eco-tourism in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked officials to focus on the development of eco-tourism in the state, noting that Telangana’s vast forest areas, rivers and waterfalls should be utilised to attract tourists and asked them to come up with plans to make the best use of these resources.

Holding a review meeting with forest department officials at the Command Control Centre on Tuesday, August 12, the chief minister pointed out that despite having the Amrabad and Kawal Tiger Reserves, many residents from Telangana travel to places like Bandipur and Tadoba to see tigers.

He then instructed officials to improve facilities at Amrabad and Kawal reserves to attract more visitors.

Speaking about the issue of land disputes between the forest and revenue departments, the chief minister suggested conducting a joint survey and directed collectors to take special care in this matter.

PPP development of Warangal zoo

He also proposed exploring opportunities for a public-private partnership for the development of Warangal Kakatiya Zoo.

Taking note of human-animal conflicts, the chief minister asked officials to provide immediate compensation to those who die or get injured or lose cattle or pets due to wild animal attacks and directed officials to use the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for necessary funding.

He also directed officials to secure approvals from the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment as quickly as possible for road and development works undertaken in forest areas.

CCTV linkage to Command Control Centre

Finally, he also instructed that all forest surveillance cameras set up for wildlife protection and movement monitoring be linked to the Command Control Centre.

Taking stock of the shortage of officials in the Forest Department, CM asked the Chief Secretary to coordinate with the Centre and allocate the required number of IFS officers to the state.

He further directed that proposals for promotions and recruitment in the department be prepared immediately, and to reinstate the process of awarding officers for outstanding performance.