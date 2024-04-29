CM Revanth says he got police notice over Amit Shah video, Congress denies

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday claimed that after using central investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax (IT) department against Congress leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have sent the Delhi police to issue notices to him at the Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

Revanth Reddy was referring to a case registered over an alleged doctored video of Union minister Amit Shah being shared by the Telangana Congress online.

Addressing a meeting on Monday, Revanth said that someone posted something on social media and the Delhi police issued a legal notice to him. He was referring to the doctored video of Amit Shah’s recent speech in Siddipet, which makes it seem as if he promises to end all reservations. In reality, Shah had assured cancellation of Muslim reservations in Telangana if the BJP comes to power the Centre again.

“We are not scared. We will turn back and give a fitting answer. You will see how BJP will be defeated both in Karnataka and Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said.

However, clarifying over the issue, Ram Mohan, Congress’ media committee in-charge said that notices were given to four individuals in Congress including Shiva Kumar, Satish Manne and two others. He added that there was no notice issued for Revanth Reddy.