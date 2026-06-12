CM Vijay visits Kollur, a shrine dear to Tamil Nadu leaders

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s visit to the renowned Kollur Mookambika Temple on Friday, June 12, has once again brought attention to the decades-old spiritual and political connection between Tamil Nadu’s leadership and the revered shrine in Karnataka.

Vijay arrived at Mangaluru International Airport by a special flight on Friday afternoon and proceeded to Kollur by road amid tight security arrangements. He offered prayers at the famous Shakti Peetha and participated in special rituals conducted by temple priests.

Kollur Mookambika Temple has long been regarded as a place of faith and spiritual strength for several prominent Tamil Nadu political leaders. Former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran (MGR), Janaki Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa all visited the shrine after assuming office and sought the blessings of Goddess Mookambika.

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The connection is particularly significant in the case of Janaki Ramachandran, who hailed from Udupi district and maintained deep reverence for the temple. MGR, an ardent devotee of Goddess Mookambika, had famously donated a golden sword to the temple as a mark of devotion.

Over the years, several influential personalities from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states have continued this tradition. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy and Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai are among the prominent devotees associated with the shrine.

Temple authorities note that after Kerala, Tamil Nadu contributes the second-highest number of devotees visiting Kollur annually. Given Vijay’s immense popularity as a film star and now as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, his visit generated enthusiasm among devotees and supporters.

With Vijay joining the list of prominent political leaders who have sought blessings at Kollur, the temple’s enduring influence on South Indian political and cultural life continues to remain strong.