Coal production rises 13% to 90 mn tonnes in Jan 2023

New Delhi: Domestic coal production rose 13 percent to 89.96 million tonnes during January 2023 against 79.65 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year.

According to official data, during January 2023, Coal India Ltd (CIL) registered a growth of 11.44 percent, while Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines recorded a growth of 13.93 percent and 22.89 percent, respectively.

Of the top 37 coal-producing mines, 28 mines produced more than 100 percent of dry fuel and the output of three mines stood between 80 and 100 percent during January 2023.

At the same time, coal dispatch increased by 8.54 percent to 81.91 million tonnes from 75.47 million tonnes during January 2023 compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During January 2023, CIL, SCCL and captive mines registered a growth of 6.07 percent, 14 percent, and 21.9 per cent, respectively, by dispatching 64.45 million tonnes, 6.84 million tonnes and 10.61 million tonnes of coal, respectively.

The power utilities dispatch went up by 8.01 percent to 67.72 million tonnes during January 2023 as compared to 62.70 million tonnes registered in January 2022.