Colors, Bigg Boss 17 makers brutally trolled after Munawar’s win

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 wrapped up its journey on Sunday, January 28, crowning Munawar Faruqui as the season’s champion. Munawar not only claimed the coveted trophy but also secured prize money of Rs 50 lakhs. Abhishek Kumar earned the title of the first runner-up, while Mannara Chopra was declared the second runner-up.

According to reports, Munawar garnered over 75% of the votes during the final live voting, leaving Abhishek with 25%.

Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan and winner Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

Munawar Faruqui’s victory has stirred a wave of mixed reactions among viewers. The announcement sparked diverse opinions on social media. While many congratulated Munawar for his win, a considerable number of netizens expressed displeasure over what they perceived as an ‘unfair decision.’ Some argued that Abhishek deserved the title.

Criticism extended beyond the contestants, as netizens and avid Bigg Boss watchers slammed Colors channel and the show’s makers for alleged bias and unfairness once again. Many voiced their discontent, labeling the season as the most uneventful, citing a lack of tasks and an abundance of conflicts.

Check out some tweets below.

Munawar Faruqui Reacts To Fixed Winner Tag