Comments made on film actors based on situation: Telangana min Seethakka

Hyderabad: Coming in support of forests and environment minister Konda Surekha for her comments on Tollywood actress Samantha and actor Naga Chaitanya’s divorce, women and child welfare minister Seethakka made it clear that the Congress party was not against film actors, and that Surekha only spoke about few film actors depending on the situation.

Konda Surekha has alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and ex-Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao is responsible for the divorce of Tollywood actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.

Speaking with media at the Necklace Road during the Bathukamma festivities on Wednesday, Seethakka felt that all people deserved privacy in their lives.

“KTR should remember that we didn’t become ministers just by getting nominated by someone. We (Seethakka and Surekha) came from ST and BC sections and got elected by the people to become ministers today. The people know how the women ministers were during the BRS government, and what they are doing in the present government,” she said.

Also finding fault with BRs working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) for dragging her name into the controversy on the festive day, she said that she and Surekha were continuously being hounded by the BRS.

On KTR’s comments on leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Musi Riverfront Development Project, Seethakka felt that KTR lacked the stature to make those comments on Rahul Gandhi.

“Selling the people’s properties to do real estate ventures and selling them as plots has been the history of BRS. The history of Gandhis is that of sacrifice and service,” she remarked.

She dared KTR to directly come and speak with her instead of making comments against her in a chit-chat with media.