Hyderabad: Commuters suffered the wrath of summer heat as they were forced to endure sweltering conditions for over 10 minutes on the Begumpet main road, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. The traffic was halted to allow the convoy of chief minister Revanth Reddy as he escorted the Congress Secunderabad MP candidate Danam Nagender to the nomination centre.

Congress candidate Danam Nagender filed his nomination for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment with the returning officer at the district collectorate on Wednesday, April 24.

CM Revanth Reddy orchestrated an impressive roadshow in Secunderabad to bolster the campaign of Congress Secunderabad Lok Sabha candidate Danam Nagender, surrounded by a sea of supporters, in the scorching sun, from Mahankali temple to Patny Centre.

Aside from chief minister Revanth Reddy, he was accompanied by Congress leaders Mohammed Azharuddin, Kota Neelima, and former mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

Upon assuming office, Revanth Reddy instructed officials not to halt traffic for his convoy in early December. This directive was promptly adhered to for a few days, much to the relief of commuters.

This happened due to CM Revanth going for the nomination or Danam Nagender.

Danam Nagender started his political career with the Congress and served as an MLA for Asifnagar from 1994 to 2014. In 2009, he was appointed as the minister for Health & Family Welfare in Andhra Pradesh. Nagender later joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) but returned to the Congress. He joined the TRS (now BRS) in 2018.

He was also the minister for Labour, Employment, Training & Factories, and Industrial Training Institutes & Health in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2009.

Danam Nagender emerged victorious in the 2018 state elections and again in the 2023 state elections, securing from Khairatabad in both instances.

Danam will fight BJP Secunderabad candidate Kishan Reddy and BRS’ T Padma Rao Goud for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha Parliamentary seat.