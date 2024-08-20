Complaint by BRS against Telangana CM Revanth for ‘inciting violence’

Hyderabad: A complaint has been lodged against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy by BRS leaders at the Punjagutta police station on Tuesday night, against the “deeply abusive, offensive, defamatory, and unparliamentary language” he used against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) during an event held at Punjagutta on Tuesday on the occasion of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Attaching the excerpts of Revanth Reddy’s speech, BRS MLA Muta Gopal, and leaders Dasoju Sravan, Balka Suman and Gellu Srinivas alleged that the former’s words and actions had the potential to incite violence, disturb public peace, and damage the moral fabric of our community, which they claimed, was illegal and criminal in nature.

“The offensive language and ugly behaviour exhibited by Shri Revanth Reddy during this event are disrespect even to Shri Rajiv Gandhi constituting serious offenses under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including but not limited to Section 153A, Section 294, Section 500, Section 504,” the complaint read.

The BRS leaders accused Revanth Reddy of escalating his speech to a dangerous level by instigating his party cadre with remarks that could be perceived as delusional and inciting violence.

“His threats of violent consequences, coupled with extremely foul language, represent a clear and present danger to public order. His baseless and personal attacks on Shri KCR were not only disrespectful but also illegal, reflecting behaviour unbecoming of a Chief Minister. Such actions undermine the dignity of the office he holds and set a dangerous precedent for public discourse,” the complaint read.

The BRS leaders urged the police to take immediate and stringent legal action as per law against Revanth Reddy, for his “act of inciting violence.”