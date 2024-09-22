Congress appoints Uday Bhanu Chib as new IYC president

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2024 6:08 pm IST
Congress appoints Uday Bhanu Chib as new IYC president
Uday Bhanu Chib with Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), replacing Srinivas B V.

Srinivas B V had held the post for over five years and his tenure was seen as an eventful one for IYC with his relief work during the Covid pandemic being a major talking point in the media.

Chib was serving as the general secretary of IYC and is a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress.

Also Read
Cong govt takes loans, gives it to Sonia Gandhi: Kangana Ranaut

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect, a party statement said.

The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing president Srinivas B V, it added.

On Friday, Chib had posted a picture with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and wrote, “A memorable meet with my leader @RahulGandhi ji! Your struggle and perseverance for social justice is an inspiration to all of us.”

Chib hails from Paloura, Jammu, and is the son of Congress leader Hari Singh Chib.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2024 6:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button