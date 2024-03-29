Congress can buy BRS leaders, but not cadre & people: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Lamenting the wave of massive defections from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recent times, senior leader T Harish Rao remarked that while the Congress can “purchase” its party leaders, it cannot purchase the loyalty of ground level workers and the voters.

“Individuals who are leaving the party in tough times are betraying their mother. They will not be reinducted into the party even if they fall on our feet,” he said, terming defectors as “power brokers.”

Harish made the statements during a Lok Sabha poll preparation meeting of the party held in Dubbaka on Friday, March 29.

He likened the current phase of defections to Autumn, stating that “useless leaves drop out and new shoots emerge.”

Harish targets Revanth

“The BRS gets the credit for getting water for irrigation and drinking to Dubbaka. The Congress and BJP made no contributions here,” he said, further asking party cadres to take the “lies” of the Congress party into people.

Highlighting chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks calling the Lok Sabha polls a “referendum” for the Congress party’s rule for 100 days in Telangana, he said that the grand old party failed in delivering on the ‘six guarantees’.

“Has he delivered on Rs 4000 pension, Rythu Bandhu, one Tola gold, bonus on paddy promises? The Congress should be shown its place for not keeping up with its promises. We will exert pressure on the Congress until it delivers on them,” he added.

Harish slams BJP’s Raghunandan Rao

Targetting Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Medak Lok Sabha candidate M Raghunandan Rao, he said that the saffron party’s senior leader is back again to “cheat” people with “dishonest promises”.

“He promised financial assistance for the unemployed, bulls, plough etc., but went back on his words,” Harish said.

Promoting BRS’ Medak LS candidate P Venkatarami Reddy, Harish said that he worked hard for the development of the Siddipet district.

“He placed Siddipet in the top spot in the country. He has a large heart for the poor. With his experience of being an IAS in the past, he will strongly voice our expectations in Delhi and will get funds for Dubbaka and Medak,” he stated.

The Medak Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven Assembly constituencies- Siddipet, Medak, Narsapur, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak, and Gajwel.