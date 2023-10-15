Congress chooses ‘Hanuman’ Vikram Mastal to take on MP CM Chouhan in Budhni

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2023 9:58 pm IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: The Congress has chosen “Hanuman” to take on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his home turf Budhni in Sehore district in the Assembly polls scheduled for November 17.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The opposition party, which released its first list of 144 candidates during the day, has given the ticket from Budhni to actor Vikram Mastal, who achieved fame for his portrayal of Hanuman in the popular television serial “Ramayan 2”.

Also Read
MP assembly polls: Congress fields 69 sitting MLAs in first list of 144 candidates

Mastal (40) joined the Congress two months ago and hails from Budhni.

MS Education Academy

“Chouhan has a huge challenge as Mastal is very popular. He is the Congress’ Hanuman,” Congress spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra told reporters.

Chouhan (64) is the longest serving chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and has been on the top post a record four times.

He has won from Budhni four consecutive times since 2006, and was also MLA between 1990 and 1991.

Incidentally, the Congress started its campaign for the polls on June 12 this year in Jabalpur with massive cutouts of Hanuman dotting the city and rallies witnessing ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ chants.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2023 9:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button