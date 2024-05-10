Congress entering Andhra to help TDP come to power: CM Jagan

Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, May 10, “cautioned” people against the Congress and said that it has suddenly set its feet in AP politics after “hibernating” for almost 15 years only to help the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) come to power.

Accusing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of “flirting” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the day and with Congress during the night to come to power, Reddy asked the people to be wary of the politics Naidu does. He also reminded the people that Telangana Congress Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was earlier in the TDP, reminding people of his association with Naidu.

“The last time Congress leaders came to Idupulapaya was in 2009 when my father died. You all know how they troubled our family after my father’s death. Today they are saying Congress leaders will come from Delhi to Idupulapaya, at the time of elections, for the elections. YSRCP workers have built the grave for Congress long back,” he said, addressing a road show in Kadapa on Friday.

“If we vote for Congress, won’t we become responsible for erasing the name of YSR by falling to their conspiracy,” said Jagan Mohan Reddy. He questioned whether a vote for Congress would not mean splitting the YSRCP votes to benefit TDP and ultimately helping NDA come to power again.

Jagan’s sister to take on YSRCP in Kadapa

Having been politically decimated in Andhra since then, the Congress finally has some hope for revival in by making YS Sharmila as the state party president. Political observers believe that Sharmila’s contest from the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat will likely dent the ruling YSRCP due to several factors at play this time around.

Sharmila contesting from the Kadapa seat this time is certainly a cause for concern for the YSRCP and Jagan, as a loss in Kadapa will be a huge loss of face. It might also uplift the Congress and set it up on a course of revival.

Considered dead, the Congress thanks to Sharmila has managed to even draw a few sitting MLAs from the ruling YSRCP over the last month or so. This will only add to the YSRCP’s troubles, given that this time it will be facing a combined opposition of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP).