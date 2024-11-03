Congress expels UP leader Yunus Chaudhary after his obscene video goes viral

Congress Baghpat district president Yunus Chaudhary was expelled from his post on Saturday after the candidate was found in an obscene video that went viral on social media.

The purported video shows Chaudhary committing an indecent act, including exposing himself to a woman who was filming the incident. In the footage, the woman expresses discomfort, stating “My mother will come now, this is wrong” to which Chaudhary says “Yes, this is the last time”.

Soon after the video clip sparked outrage on social media, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee acted swiftly and announced Chaudhary’s dismissal from his post, saying, “The allegations levelled against you while you were the President of the District Congress Committee have tarnished the image of the party. Therefore, you are removed from your position.”

Former Congress Baghpat District President, Ajay Rai also confirmed Chaudhary’s dismissal. While speaking to the media, he said the decision was made after reviewing the video surfaced on Friday. Rai mentioned the party leadership would determine discussions regarding further disciplinary action against Chaudhary.

#WATCH | On the purported video of Yunus Chaudhary, former Congress Baghpat District President, Ajay Rai, UP Congress chief says, " In view of the allegations that have come against Yunus Chaudhary, he has been removed from the party's Baghpat District President post. he has been… https://t.co/G9ZZ6EzdtV pic.twitter.com/rplDXqEcyL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2024

Chaudhary denies allegations

Chaudhary, however, denied being the person in the video, claiming it was manipulated and part of a political conspiracy orchestrated by his rivals to tarnish his reputation. He further claimed that the video was edited and had been targeted unfairly.

According to Baghpat Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya, no police report has been lodged in this regard so far.

“If a complaint is submitted, appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law,” Arpit Vijayvargiya said, Hindustan Times reported.

The video which came to light just before the upcoming by-polls in Uttar Pradesh and has sparked significant political controversy.