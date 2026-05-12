Congress gears up for mega Sadhana Samavesha to mark three years in power

Bengaluru: The ruling Indian National Congress government in Karnataka, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is preparing for a massive “Sadhana Samavesha” in Tumakuru on May 20 to mark completion of three years in office.

The state government has reportedly begun large-scale preparations for the event, which is expected to witness participation from more than two lakh people. The programme is being planned as a major political and administrative showcase highlighting the government’s achievements over the last three years.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda recently inspected the venue and reviewed arrangements for the event. Along with the convention, the government is also planning a large-scale distribution of land ownership documents, Pauti Khata and podi rectification records to beneficiaries.

According to Congress leaders, the convention aims to present the government’s welfare initiatives and development programmes before the public. The party is expected to focus heavily on its flagship guarantee schemes and welfare-oriented governance model.

The event gains significance at a time when the opposition parties have intensified criticism against the state government, alleging a lack of development beyond guarantee schemes. Political discussions surrounding possible leadership changes within the ruling party have also created internal pressure for the government.

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Meanwhile, statements by senior Congress leader and former minister KN Rajanna regarding dissatisfaction with bureaucratic functioning have added to the political debate. Minister Satish Jarkiholi too reacted to the controversy, saying elected representatives must know how to effectively coordinate with officials.

The upcoming Gram Panchayat and Bengaluru civic body election discussions have further increased the political importance of the Tumakuru event. Political observers believe the Sadhana Samavesha may also serve as a show of strength ahead of future elections.

Speculation is also growing over a possible cabinet reshuffle after the convention, with demands emerging within the party for ministerial reorganisation ahead of the remaining tenure of the government.