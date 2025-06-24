Congress government has 4 more years in present term: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government will be in power for four more years, as the simultaneous elections for the Assembly and Lok Sabha will be held in 2029.

Addressing the party leaders during a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, June 24, Revanth Reddy said that simultaneous elections, increase of seats through delimitation, and women’s reservations in legislative bodies will give great opportunities to prospective candidates in the party.

He said that these coming four years won’t be a cake-walk, as it will be the testing period for assessing their work, which will decide their positions in the government.

He gave examples of several Congress leaders who worked their way up by heading the party’s various wings, including the National Students Union of India (NSUI), those who served as district presidents and carried the responsibilities on their shoulders.

“When I took up charge as the TPCC president, senior leaders were not interested in leading those frontal organisations as it would be lower than their stature. With whoever was willing to do so, we carried out the work. Sixty-five leaders who worked in such situations have been accommodated as the chairpersons of various corporations, MLAs and MLCs after coming to power,” he reminded.

He assured that those who couldn’t get key party posts recently will be accommodated in the future.

Calling the 18-month Congress rule a ‘golden period’ for Telangana, he urged party leaders to present data on the government’s achievements so far and allow people to compare it with the 10-year tenure of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He asked the party leaders to be prepared for the local body elections and work for the party’s victory in the villages.