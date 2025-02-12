Congress govt deceived women in Telangana with false promises: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday, February 11, alleged that the Congress government has deceived women in Telangana with false promises.

She further alleged that the ruling party is betraying almost every section of society. The MLC warned the Telangana government of “serious consequences” if it failed to deliver on promises made to women.

Kavitha highlighted the the Congress government’s failure to fulfil its promise to provide Rs 2,500 per month to every woman, she said even after being in power for 14 months, the promise was not implemented.

She pointed out that the pendency on this count alone amounted to Rs 35,000 for each woman. Kavitha demanded that this promise be fulfilled by International Women’s Day.

The MLC also criticised the Congress government for not delivering on other promises including providing a tola of gold and free scooters to girls.

She acknowledged the free bus travel initiative for women but suggested that the government should increase the number of buses to make public transport more accessible.

She noted that promises of Indiramma houses for women and Sankranti rice had not been fulfilled. She also demanded an immediate increase in pensions to Rs 4,000 as promised by the Congress party.

Addressing a meeting of the women’s wing of the Telangana Jagruthi, the MLC discussed strategies to pressurise the government. Kavitha criticised Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy for deceiving women with false promises and showing disrespect towards them.

She warned of launching a protest if the state government doesn’t announce a plan to implement women’s welfare schemes by International Women’s Day.