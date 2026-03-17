Congress’ guarantees become focal points in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: The debates on the second day of the Telangana Assembly Session on Tuesday, March 17, were on the expected lines.

Speaking during the Motion on Thanks to the Governor’s Address, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) reminded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s announcement on Congress’s six-guarantees and questioned the status of the document he had signed in his first cabinet meeting.

“I wonder if that document was destroyed among the 1,100 crucial files in the Nampally fire mishap at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL),” KTR jibed.

“Should 46 lakh people waiting for Rs 4,000 per month pension, 5 lakh Divyangs waiting for Rs 6,000 per month pension, 72 lakh farmers waiting in queues for urea and getting lathi-charged, 1.68 crore women waiting for Rs 2,500 per month pension, and unemployed youth waiting for Rs 4,000 per month honorarium and 2 lakh jobs within one year- thank the government,” asked KTR.

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The BRS leader was interrupted by Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who listed out the schemes rolled out by the Congress government. “We issued new ration cards and fine-grain rice to the people of Telangana. Under the Mahalakshmi Scheme, women took 278 crore free bus rides and Rs 11,000 crore has been spent. Moreover, 30 Indiramma houses was built in every village across the state,” he said.

The minister alleged that the government has repaid Rs 3.2 lakh crore loan, which was “borrowed during the BRS rule.”

“Why should we thank the previous BRS government? For making a Dalit the chief minister, or for constructing 2BHK houses,” Komatireddy turned sarcastic towards KTR.

KTR versus Seethakka

On the Congress government’s assurance of making one crore Telangana women millionaires, KTR wondered if the interest-free loans to Self-Help Group (SHG) women were still in force.

Responding, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka informed the house that Rs 57,000 crore financial assistance has been extended to the SHG women through various banks and Stree Nidhi loans.

“After coming to power for the second term, you did not pay a single penny, and put a burden of Rs 3,000 crore on us. Now, we are clearing the dues every six months. So far, we have paid an interest of Rs 1,121 crore,” Seethakka said.

Seethakka said in the recently concluded Medaram Jatara festival, the government spent Rs 6 crore on 565 SHG shops, yielding Rs 3.33 crore as profits in the first 15 days. “Women set up tea stalls and mahua laddu units and earned lakhs in those 15 days,” she claimed.

“Every time they poke fun at our women-centric schemes. KTR should self-introspect about what they (BRS) have done in 10 years during their rule,” she said.

KTR flags discrepancies, Sridhar reacts

The former IT minister alleged there is a sharp decline in IT jobs and cited discrepancies in the total IT exports.

KTR also cited figures from the TS-iPASS website, stating that 3,100 industries were established in 2022–23 and about 4,000 in 2021–22. However, he said the government website showed only 2,050 industries established in 2024–25 and 1,126 in 2025–26.

“While the government claimed that Rs 5.75 lakh crore investments came during the ‘Goebbels (Global) Summit’, why is it not reflected in the number of industries on the official website? The minister should clarify,” KTR said.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu responded that he would look into the numbers and clarified that investments during the Global Summit, saying that only a Memorandum of Association (MOU) signed may not mean an industry will be grounded, as certain companies may hit some legal roadblocks or partnership disputes, which may prevent them from establishing their companies.

Let us all get drug tested: TPCC chief

In the background of the recent drug bust in a farmhouse in Moinabad, where a TDP leader Putta Mahesh Kumar and a former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy and 11 others tested positive for cocaine, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud dared the Opposition to get drug tested.

“All Congress MLAs are ready. I challenge KTR and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to get themselves tested,” he said.

Want Jagga Reddy to be made TPCC president: Komatireddy

An interesting wish was revealed before the media by Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at the media gallery outside the Assembly, when he wished that TPCC Working President T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy be made the president.

The minister felt that under Jagga Reddy’s leadership, Congress would win more than 100 seats in the Assembly. “He is always among the people, helping anybody in need by responding immediately,” he said.

Schedule of budget sessions announced

A Cabinet meeting has been scheduled at 9:30 am at the Assembly Community Hall on Friday, March 20, ahead of the presentation of the State Budget later in the day.

The House will remain adjourned on Saturday, March 21, on account of Eid-ul-Fitr, and on Sunday, March 22, which is a holiday.

Discussions on the Budget are scheduled to take place on Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24.

Voting on the demands for grants for the 2026–27 financial year will be held on March 25, 26, 28 and 29. This will be followed by the tabling of the Telangana Appropriation Bills, 2026, on March 30.