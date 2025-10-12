Congress MLC files complaint against Telugu actor over remarks on Gandhi

Srikanth Iyengar should be removed as a member of MAA, Balmoor urged.

Police complaint against Srikanth Iyengar over objectionable remarks on Gandhi

Hyderabad: Ruling Congress MLC in Telangana, Venkat Balmoor, on Saturday lodged a complaint with police against actor Srikanth Iyengar for his allegedly “objectionable comments” on Mahatma Gandhi.

Balmoor approached Central Crime Station (CCS) of city police with his petition and sought legal action against the actor for his alleged remarks which have since gone viral, according to a release from the MLC.

He said the complaints would also be given to the state Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Movie Artists Association (MAA) and the chairman of state Film Development Corporation (FDC).

Meanwhile, a few activists of congress-affiliated students union, NSUI, tore down the posters of ‘Ari – My Name is Nobody’ film that features Iyengar, at a theatre here where the film was being screened, police said.

There was no immediate response from the actor on the complaint.

