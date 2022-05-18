Congress will become tail party: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and TRS leader K. Kavitha on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about regional parties.

Taking objection to Rahul’s remark that regional parties can’t defeat BJP, she said the Congress party will become tail party in the country as the regional parties will take lead

The member of Telangana Legislative Council said that unlike Congress party, regional parties have no leadership crisis.

She said it was unfortunate that at a time when the country is reeling under unemployment and communal disharmony, Rahul Gandhi tried to belittle the regional parties. “We are successful because we perform. Unlike Congress, regional parties don’t have leadership crisis,” said Kavitha.

“Regional parties have a clear agenda for people. He should understand that even in Maharashtra they are in power because of regional party there. In Maharashtra, Congress is a tail party, tomorrow it’ll be a tail party in the country and regional parties will take the lead,” she added.

Kavitha also condemned the Centre’s decision to auction the assets of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) unit in Adilabad. She demanded the union government to roll back the decision.

The union government recently issued an online electronic bid through Electronic Tendering System (ETS) and invited for the appointment of valuers for the assessment of the assets required for the disposal of the plant, machinery with the plant’s structure, store and scrap and dismantling quarters of the township at Adilabad unit of CCI.

She demanded the BJP government to answer if they are going to reinvest the funds in Telangana or set up new factories to generate employment.

She also asked the BJP government to clarify whether it is going to accord national status to the state-funded irrigation projects or establish Kazipet Coach factory and educational Institutions with the funds they are trying to mobilise through the sale of national assets.

She also demanded the state BJP leaders to answer the people of Telangana about the auction of CCI unit at Adilabad, privatisation of Singareni and selling of national assets.

She demanded them to question the Union Government over the direct impact it will have on the families dependent on CCI unit Adilabad, Singareni and banks.