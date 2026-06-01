Conspiracy behind move to set up farmers’ DISCOM: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Samithi (TRS) leader K Kavitha on Sunday, May 31, alleged that there is a conspiracy behind the Congress government’s move to set up farmers’ DISCOM.

She alleged that the government was trying to privatise the remaining two DISCOMS by creating a farmers’ DISCOM.

Addressing a press conference, she reacted to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s remarks during an informal chat with media persons that the government will not scrap 24-hour free power to farmers and that meters will not be installed for agricultural connections.

She demanded that the Chief Minister officially make the announcement instead of speaking during the informal chat with the media.

She also challenged the Chief Minister to announce that he will not seek votes in the elections if the remaining two DISCOMs are privatised. She said her party would approach even the Supreme Court to counter the conspiracy by the government.

She said that when this Chief Minister claims he will not scrap free electricity, it only raises more suspicion. She demanded that instead of chit-chat, he should hold a press meet and tell the people the same thing.

Stating that the Chief Minister has not honoured the promises made in public meetings, she expressed doubts if he would stick to the words he is saying now.

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She appealed that the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) should not give permission to the farmer’s DISCOM that harms farmers under any circumstances. She said that if permission is given, they will stop it even if they have to go to the Supreme Court. Kavitha said that they have already filed a case on behalf of Telangana Jagruti.

Kavitha said that Revanth Reddy, who kept the farmer’s DISCOM secret for six months, is now speaking slyly under the guise of chit-chat.

She challenged that if there is truly no intention to privatise the DISCOMs, do they have the courage to go before the people in the coming elections and say so?

She said that past bitter experiences are the reason why they cannot trust even when this Chief Minister says it so firmly.

She claimed that this time, under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the government provided financial assistance only to those with less than two acres. Farm loan waiver has not reached even 30 per cent of the people. The government is also trying to back out on the bonus for farmers.

“They promised to procure even the last grain of paddy, but have still not done the procurement properly,” she said and alleged that the government conspired to turn the farmer’s insurance into accidental insurance. She said that all the actions taken by this government so far have been against the farmers. That’s why there is no trust in the words spoken by the Chief Minister, Kavitha said.

Kavitha also alleged that under the guise of reforms, the Union Government is wiping out small and medium-scale solar players.

She said that a new G.O. has been brought, saying that only companies manufacturing solar panels and batteries in India will get the opportunity, and only five days’ time has been given. She demanded that the Centre should immediately withdraw this issue that harms lakhs of small traders.