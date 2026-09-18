Constitutional cost of disenfranchisement: Appraising SIR

In constitutional democracies, universal adult suffrage is neither a statutory concession nor an administrative privilege; it is the foundational bedrock of popular sovereignty. When electoral roll sanitisation transitions from an inclusive audit into a mechanism of arbitrary exclusion, the democratic contract collapses.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) presents precisely this crisis. Framed officially as an exercise to purge duplicate and ineligible electors, its real-world implementation, marked by opaque procedures, unchecked field discretion, and large-scale disenfranchisement, has drawn sharp criticism from senior jurists and former members of the higher judiciary.

Addressing an audience at a seminar organised by the All India Lawyers Union in Kochi on the theme of “Horse-Trade and Democracy,” Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mounted a scathing critique of the exercise. Sibal argued that systemic roll deletions are not mere clerical errors, but indicators of procedural decay and institutional deference toward the executive.

At the core of the debate lies the erosion of independence within autonomous constitutional bodies. Deconstructing the acronym of the exercise, Sibal remarked: “First of all, what does SIR stand for? Sir is said to whom? The Prime Minister of India. That is what it is: ‘Sir, we will do whatever you want.’ We know what the ground reality is. We know mass deletions are taking place.”

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Structural deviations from long-standing norms

The statement addresses an institutional shift: whether the ECI, entrusted under Article 324 of the Constitution to conduct free and fair elections, has yielded its non-partisan role to executive convenience.

While the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the ECI’s power to conduct the SIR, judicial validation of an abstract administrative power does not resolve its operational excesses. When bureaucratic execution deprives citizens of their franchise without due process, constitutional legitimacy in theory offers little comfort in practice.

The mechanics of voter classification during the revision reveal structural deviations from long-standing electoral norms. Sibal highlighted the shift away from established statutory procedures. “The whole process is inconsistent with the practice of the Election Commission itself. Never since 1950, anybody had to fill a form. So a school teacher, who is a BLO (Booth Level Officer), writes against the voters list ‘D’ doubtful, and that voter can’t vote,” he said.

This practice establishes a discretionary regime that upends natural justice. With absent standardised thresholds, field-level personnel often operate under severe administrative pressures without transparent, uniform rubrics to categorise an elector as doubtful.

Electors are rarely issued formal notice before being classified as doubtful or struck from the rolls, learning of their exclusion only when they reach polling stations or happen upon revised rolls.

Reversal of the burden of proof is another issue. Rather than requiring the State to justify exclusion under Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the burden shifts entirely onto ordinary citizens to establish their eligibility anew.

Supporters of automated database purges argue that the exercise merely weeds out migrant records or deceased individuals. Sibal’s observations reveal that the exclusions reach into the core of the state machinery. “You have had people in the foreign services who are doubtful voters, you have judges whose names are not in the list, you have ordinary people, people in the army and my own sister’s name is not in the list. There are so many people whose names are not on the list. They will now have to fill out the form,” he noted.

Burden on marginalised communities

When sitting judges, diplomatic personnel and military officials face disenfranchisement, the structural vulnerabilities of the process become apparent. If citizens with substantial legal awareness and social standing cannot insulate themselves from bureaucratic omission, the risks to vulnerable communities are severe.

The burden of administrative purging falls unevenly on marginalised populations. Sibal addressed the structural barriers preventing affected citizens from seeking redress. “Given the kind of social inequalities in India, people don’t dare to fill the form because they think they will be persecuted. In many cases, mass deletions of particular communities are done, so where do you go? There are no quick processes that will resolve this issue. Each of them can’t come to the Supreme Court and say decide our matter, they don’t have the wherewithal. The whole process is polluted.”

This operational reality points to three distinct barriers:

The chilling effect: In polarised social climates, requiring vulnerable electors to file corrective applications accompanied by personal records induces real anxiety over surveillance, profiling or harassment.

Procedural complexity: Standard administrative remedies, such as filing Form 6 or Form 8, presuppose steady internet access, technical literacy, documentation and the leisure to pursue unresponsive administrative desks.

Barriers to litigation: Seeking relief before constitutional courts under Article 32 or Article 226 remains inaccessible to the vast majority of citizens due to cost, geography and protracted timelines.

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Of fear and executive pressure

The shadow of judicial fear was a point in Former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur’s critique. The reluctance of constitutional courts to halt these mass deletions cannot be evaluated in isolation from the broader institutional climate within the judiciary itself. Justice Madan Lokur has frequently spoken about the insidious role of fear and executive pressure in muting judicial intervention.

Commenting on large-scale voter discrepancies and judicial hesitation, Justice Lokur pointed out that constitutional courts have repeatedly failed to confront the Election Commission, often preferring strict adherence to arbitrary election schedules over protecting citizen franchise.

As Justice Lokur observed, although the ECI possesses extensive authority under the Constitution to oversee and conduct elections, courts must establish and enforce a clear boundary. Without an enforceable limit, the ECI seems to be operating under the assumption that it can act without restraint.

Justice Lokur has linked this reluctance to a broader chilling effect across judicial benches. Punitive measures, such as abrupt, late-night transfers of High Court judges who deliver rulings inconvenient to the political executive and executive stalls on collegium recommendations, send a sharp message through the ranks. When the higher judiciary declines to protect its own members from retaliatory actions, individual judges are incentivised to play safe.

This climate of self-preservation directly influences public-law litigation. When citizens challenge sweeping administrative purges like the SIR, judges hesitant to antagonise the executive are more likely to dismiss petitions on procedural grounds or defer uncritically to administrative claims. The dynamic turns the court from an active protector of fundamental rights into a passive observer of executive overreach.

Breakdown of constitutional checks

The Special Intensive Revision demonstrates the danger of unconstrained administrative processes. When verification procedures operate without transparent standards, roll maintenance risks transforming into widespread disenfranchisement. When combined with a judiciary wary of confronting executive actions, constitutional checks break down.

Restoring integrity to the electoral roll requires institutional reforms such as:

Mandatory prior notice: The ECI must issue individual notices detailing specific grounds before designating any elector as doubtful or striking their name from the register.

Accessible local recourse: Verification audits should be conducted openly at the ward and panchayat level, removing the burden of litigation from marginalised electors.

Independent audits: External civil society and technological oversight must review deletion algorithms to prevent targeted demographic omissions.

Judicial assertiveness: The higher judiciary must shed its institutional hesitation, enforce clear limits on administrative discretion and treat the right to vote as a vital safeguard of the constitutional order.

Without these protections, the legitimacy of the electoral process remains compromised long before citizens cast their votes.

Jai Hind.