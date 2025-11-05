Cop accused in the Maharashtra doctor’s suicide suspended

Pune: Suspended sub-inspector Gopal Badane, an accused in the alleged suicide of a woman doctor in Maharashtra’s Satara district, has been dismissed from service, officials said on Wednesday.

Badane was arrested after the 28-year-old doctor was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town of the district on the night of October 23.

While police called it a death by suicide, the doctor left a note written on her palm, alleging that Badane had raped her multiple times. In the same note, she had also accused a techie named Prashant Bankar for physically and mentally harassing her.

The Satara police have said in a statement that Badane was accused of “unethical and indecent and irresponsible behaviour by misusing his position”. His actions were described as unbecoming of a police officer and detrimental to the public trust, it said.

The statement also termed his actions “extremely disgraceful and condemnable”.

“Following the instructions of Special IG Sunil Phulari, Badane has been dismissed from the service under section 311 (2)(b) of Indian Constitution, effective November 4,” said Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi.

Section 311(2)(b) of the Constitution concerns the dismissal, removal, or reduction in rank of a civil servant.