Cop among 2 killed as police vehicle overturns in Telangana

Published: 2nd May 2023 8:20 pm IST
Accidents in two separate incidents killed one and left two injured in Sangareddy
Hyderabad: Two persons including a sub-inspector of police were killed in a road accident in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Tuesday.

A police vehicle overturned near Jeedivagu in Eturnagaram mandal, killing the SI and the driver.

Eturanagaram SI Indraiah and private driver Raju were killed in the accident. A constable, Srinivas, escaped with minor injuries.

The police jeep was on its way to Mangampeta. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and, as a result, it turned turtle. Both the SI and driver died on the spot.

The injured driver was admitted to a hospital. Police shifted the bodies of the deceased to Mulugu for autopsy.

