Cops seize explosives from car on Karnataka-Andhra border

Bengaluru: In a significant development, law enforcement authorities have intercepted a substantial quantity of explosives near the border of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, prompting concerns regarding potential security vulnerabilities in the area.

The interception took place at the Nangali check post in Mulabagilu taluk of Kolar district, where police officers uncovered 1200 gelatin sticks, 7 box wires, and 6 detonators concealed within a vehicle.

The discovery unfolded when vigilant officers, acting on suspicion, conducted a thorough inspection of the vehicle, leading to the alarming revelation of the explosives.

Zakir Hussain, 40, the individual responsible for transporting the hazardous materials, has been apprehended by the authorities, while another occupant of the vehicle remains at large.

The case has been registered at the Nangali police station, where investigations are currently ongoing to determine the motives behind the transportation of such dangerous items.

This incident occurs amidst heightened security concerns following recent events, including the Rameshwaram Cafe Blast in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The significant quantity of explosives intercepted at the border has only served to amplify police scrutiny, raising questions about potential illicit activities and security vulnerabilities in the region.

On March 19, a similar discovery was made in Bengaluru, where gelatin sticks, detonators, and other explosive materials were found abandoned near Prakriya School in Bellandur.

Initial suspicions suggested the explosives were intended for legitimate construction purposes, but subsequent investigations revealed illegal storage and handling of the hazardous substances. Additionally, recent bomb threats targeting schools in Bengaluru and other states have further heightened concerns about potential security threats.

While subsequent investigations deemed these threats to be unfounded, the discovery of explosives in close proximity to educational institutions underscores the imperative for heightened vigilance and robust security measures to ensure public safety.

“We have apprehended a suspect and seized a significant cache of explosives transported via a vehicle,” remarked Kolar SP M Narayan in a statement to Siasat.com.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosives were en route from Madanapalli in Andhra Pradesh to a stone quarry in the city. The exact purpose behind the transportation of the explosives will be determined once we apprehend the other accused who remains at large. A police team has been dispatched to Madanapalli to locate the suspect. A case has been filed at the Nangli police station under the Explosives Act,” he added.