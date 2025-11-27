Costliest number plate in India, HR88B8888 sold at Rs 1.17 crore

The number saw heightened competition the whole day.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 27th November 2025 7:01 pm IST
costliest number plate India HR 88 B 8888 sold at Rs 1.17 crore in Haryana
Costliest number plate in India HR 88 B 8888 sold at Rs 1.17 crore in Haryana. (Source: ITG)

Chandigarh: Haryana has broken a national record in the VIP vehicle-number auction, with registration plate ‘HR 88 B 8888’ fetching Rs 1.17 crore, the highest price ever paid for a car registration number in India.

The online bidding was conducted through the state’s official VIP-number auction portal from Friday, 5 pm to Monday, 9 am. The results were announced at the deadline of 5 pm on Wednesday, November 26.

The number saw heightened competition the whole day. Registered under the Kundli RTO series in the Sonipat district, the bidding crossed Rs 88 lakh, eventually settling at the record figure.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Officials said the registration plate’s appeal came from its rare pattern, a string of eights, with the letter ‘B’ in uppercase resembling an “8,” giving the appearance of a continuous sequence of eights. Such combinations are highly sought after by numerology enthusiasts and luxury car buyers, as they are considered both auspicious and a symbol of status.

The bidder must deposit the amount within five days and subsequently block the number for registration after the bidding closes.

The record-setting sale has intensified the demand for distinctive number plates in the state, where VIP combinations have become increasingly popular in recent years.

In Hyderabad, a businessman spent Rs 12,49,999 lakhs to get a hold of registration plate ‘TG 07 R 9999’ at an auction conducted by the Telangana Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Manikonda.

A Kerala tech billionaire, Venu Gopalkrishnan, purchased a VIP licence plate ‘KL 07 DG 0007’ for Rs 45.99 lakh for his Lamborghini Urus Performante.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 27th November 2025 7:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button