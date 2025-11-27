Costliest number plate in India, HR88B8888 sold at Rs 1.17 crore

Chandigarh: Haryana has broken a national record in the VIP vehicle-number auction, with registration plate ‘HR 88 B 8888’ fetching Rs 1.17 crore, the highest price ever paid for a car registration number in India.

The online bidding was conducted through the state’s official VIP-number auction portal from Friday, 5 pm to Monday, 9 am. The results were announced at the deadline of 5 pm on Wednesday, November 26.

The number saw heightened competition the whole day. Registered under the Kundli RTO series in the Sonipat district, the bidding crossed Rs 88 lakh, eventually settling at the record figure.

Officials said the registration plate’s appeal came from its rare pattern, a string of eights, with the letter ‘B’ in uppercase resembling an “8,” giving the appearance of a continuous sequence of eights. Such combinations are highly sought after by numerology enthusiasts and luxury car buyers, as they are considered both auspicious and a symbol of status.

The bidder must deposit the amount within five days and subsequently block the number for registration after the bidding closes.

The record-setting sale has intensified the demand for distinctive number plates in the state, where VIP combinations have become increasingly popular in recent years.

In Hyderabad, a businessman spent Rs 12,49,999 lakhs to get a hold of registration plate ‘TG 07 R 9999’ at an auction conducted by the Telangana Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Manikonda.

A Kerala tech billionaire, Venu Gopalkrishnan, purchased a VIP licence plate ‘KL 07 DG 0007’ for Rs 45.99 lakh for his Lamborghini Urus Performante.