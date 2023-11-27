Countries offering visa-free entry to Indians: Malaysia set to join the list

Indian passport holders can now travel to 25 countries without the need for a visa, with these nations offering visa-free entry to Indians.

Most of these countries are situated in Asia and Africa, while some are island nations.

List of visa-free countries for Indians

The recent additions to the list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians include Thailand and Sri Lanka, with Malaysia also deciding to join on December 1. The Malaysian government’s motive behind this move is to enhance its tourism industry.

While these 25 countries allow visa-free entry for Indians, they often impose restrictions on the duration of stay. However, Jamaica, Nepal, and the Palestinian Territories have no such conditions.

Here is the list of visa-free countries for Indians:

Countries Stay duration (in days) Angola 30 Barbados 90 Bhutan 14 Dominica 180 El Salvador 90 Fiji 120 Gabon 30 Gambia 90 Grenada 90 Haiti 90 Jamaica Visa-free Kazakhstan 14 Macao 30 Malaysia 90 Mauritius 90 Micronesia 30 Nepal Visa-free Palestinian Territories Visa-free Saint Kitts and Nevis 90 Senegal 90 Srilanka 30 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 90 Thailand 30 Trinidad and Tobago 90 Vanuatu 90

Indian Passport Ranking

India holds the 80th position in the Henley Passport Index 2023 out of 199 countries, with Singapore topping the list. The top 10 countries in the Henley Passport Index are: