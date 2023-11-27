Countries offering visa-free entry to Indians: Malaysia set to join the list

Indian passport holders can now travel to 25 countries without the need for a visa, with these nations offering visa-free entry to Indians.
Most of these countries are situated in Asia and Africa, while some are island nations.
List of visa-free countries for Indians
The recent additions to the list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians include Thailand and Sri Lanka, with Malaysia also deciding to join on December 1. The Malaysian government’s motive behind this move is to enhance its tourism industry.
While these 25 countries allow visa-free entry for Indians, they often impose restrictions on the duration of stay. However, Jamaica, Nepal, and the Palestinian Territories have no such conditions.
Here is the list of visa-free countries for Indians:
|Countries
|Stay duration (in days)
|Angola
|30
|Barbados
|90
|Bhutan
|14
|Dominica
|180
|El Salvador
|90
|Fiji
|120
|Gabon
|30
|Gambia
|90
|Grenada
|90
|Haiti
|90
|Jamaica
|Visa-free
|Kazakhstan
|14
|Macao
|30
|Malaysia
|90
|Mauritius
|90
|Micronesia
|30
|Nepal
|Visa-free
|Palestinian Territories
|Visa-free
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|90
|Senegal
|90
|Srilanka
|30
|St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|90
|Thailand
|30
|Trinidad and Tobago
|90
|Vanuatu
|90
Indian Passport Ranking
India holds the 80th position in the Henley Passport Index 2023 out of 199 countries, with Singapore topping the list. The top 10 countries in the Henley Passport Index are:
- Singapore
- Japan
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Austria