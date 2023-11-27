Countries offering visa-free entry to Indians: Malaysia set to join the list

India holds the 80th position in the Henley Passport Index 2023 out of 199 countries.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th November 2023 9:38 am IST
passport office in hyderabad
Representative Image

Indian passport holders can now travel to 25 countries without the need for a visa, with these nations offering visa-free entry to Indians.

Most of these countries are situated in Asia and Africa, while some are island nations.

List of visa-free countries for Indians

The recent additions to the list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians include Thailand and Sri Lanka, with Malaysia also deciding to join on December 1. The Malaysian government’s motive behind this move is to enhance its tourism industry.

While these 25 countries allow visa-free entry for Indians, they often impose restrictions on the duration of stay. However, Jamaica, Nepal, and the Palestinian Territories have no such conditions.

Here is the list of visa-free countries for Indians:

Countries Stay duration (in days)
Angola30
Barbados90
Bhutan14
Dominica180
El Salvador90
Fiji120
Gabon30
Gambia90
Grenada90
Haiti90
JamaicaVisa-free
Kazakhstan14
Macao30
Malaysia90
Mauritius90
Micronesia30
NepalVisa-free
Palestinian TerritoriesVisa-free
Saint Kitts and Nevis90
Senegal90
Srilanka30
St. Vincent and the Grenadines90
Thailand30
Trinidad and Tobago90
Vanuatu90
Indian Passport Ranking

India holds the 80th position in the Henley Passport Index 2023 out of 199 countries, with Singapore topping the list. The top 10 countries in the Henley Passport Index are:

  1. Singapore
  2. Japan
  3. Finland
  4. France
  5. Germany
  6. Italy
  7. South Korea
  8. Spain
  9. Sweden
  10. Austria

