Couple forced to sit next to dead passenger on Qatar Airways flight

An Australian couple were reportedly forced to sit beside the body of a passenger who recently died during a Qatar Airways flight

Mitchell Ring and Jennifer Colin were travelling from Melbourne to Doha, en route to Venice, when a woman collapsed mid-flight near their seats.

Despite the crew’s efforts to revive her, she could not be saved. “Unfortunately, the lady couldn’t be saved, which was pretty heartbreaking to watch,” Ring told Australian news outlet A Current Affair.

The cabin crew attempted to move the deceased passenger to business class but were unable to due to the narrow aisle. With limited options, they placed the body in Ring and Colin’s row.

“They looked a bit frustrated, then they just looked at me and saw seats were available beside me. My wife was on the other side, and we were in a row of four. They said, ‘Can you move over, please?’ and I just said, ‘Yes, no problem’. Then they placed the lady in the seat I was in,” Ring recalled.

For the last four hours of the flight, the couple remained seated next to the woman’s blanket-covered body. After landing, Ring remained in his seat until paramedics and police arrived. “The officers removed the blankets, and it wasn’t a pleasant sight,” he said.

Colin described the experience as “traumatic” and added, “We totally understand that we can’t hold the airline responsible for the poor lady’s death, but there has to be a protocol to look after the customers on board.”

Qatar Airways responds

In a statement to Sky’s US partner network NBC News, Qatar Airways acknowledged the incident and confirmed it was reaching out to affected passengers.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family of the passenger who sadly passed away on board our flight,” a Qatar Airways spokesperson said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience or distress this incident may have caused and are in the process of contacting passengers in line with our policies and procedures,” the statement added.

What are airlines’ protocols for in-flight deaths?

According to International Air Transport Association (IATA) safety guidelines, if a deceased passenger can be moved, they should be placed in a seat with fewer nearby passengers. If the flight is full, they may be returned to their original seat.

Standard procedures recommend covering the body with a blanket or placing it in a body bag if available. While specific protocols vary by airline, cabin crews are trained to provide basic life support, notify the pilot, and seek medical assistance when required.