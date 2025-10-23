Couple, minor boy held on charges of murder, theft of 60-yr-old in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three individuals, including a minor, were arrested in connection with the alleged theft and murder of a 60-year-old woman in Huzurnagar town, Suryapet district.

Police recovered molten gold worth Rs 3.6 lakh and two mobile phones from them.

The couple – Lingam Sathish, 40 and Lingam Mounika, 35 – and their nephew, a minor boy, are residents of Bhadrachalam and reside in Huzurnagar.

The victim, Chenna Anasooryamma, was discovered dead with an injury at her residence near the government hospital. She lived with her son, Chenna Venu Varanasi, who was not at home at the time of the incident. The gold ornaments worn by her were missing.

Acting on the complaint, the police lodged a case of murder and theft.

On Wednesday, October 22, Sathish and the minor boy were taken into custody for questioning after examining nearby CCTV footage

It was learnt that Sathish was a paying guest at Anasooryamma’s house and owed her Rs 50,000.

On an early October 15 morning, Sathish and his nephew reached the old woman’s house and intoxicated her with drink. They gagged her mouth and nose until she died.

They stole a gold ring, earrings and studs which she was wearing, as well as the gold chain she had kept in her waist pouch. They also took away Rs 50000 loan amount bond paper, which Anasooryamma had put in her almirah, police said.

To evade being tracked down, Sathish travelled to Vijayawada and melted down the stolen gold ornaments with his wife’s help.

The police arrested the couple and the boy from Huzurnagar on Tuesday.