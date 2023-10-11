COVID-19: India records 72 fresh infections, active caseload at 348

New Delhi: India reported a single-day rise of 72 new COVID-19 infections while the active caseload has been recorded at 348, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,035 (5.32 lakh), showed the data updated at 8 am on Wednesday.

The country’s Covid case tally currently stands at 4,49,99,438 (4.49 crore).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,67,055 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far.