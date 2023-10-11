COVID-19: India records 72 fresh infections, active caseload at 348

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2023 10:28 am IST
India develops herd immunity; BF.7 variant may not be as serious as in China: CCMB chief
Representative Image (Unsplash)

New Delhi: India reported a single-day rise of 72 new COVID-19 infections while the active caseload has been recorded at 348, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,035 (5.32 lakh), showed the data updated at 8 am on Wednesday.

Also Read
India records 56 fresh COVID-19 cases

The country’s Covid case tally currently stands at 4,49,99,438 (4.49 crore).

MS Education Academy

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,67,055 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2023 10:28 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button