COVID-19: UAE to allow unvaccinated citizens to travel abroad

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) will allow unvaccinated citizens to travel outside the country, starting from Tuesday, April 19, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

UAE has relaxed more travel-related COVID-19 safety rules as the country sees a significant decline in new cases and no deaths have been reported since March 8, 2022.

Citizens must present a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours of travel under the updated COVID-19 safety measures.

They must also complete travel forms in the Al Hosn app to turn their application status green.

“We stressed the importance of contacting the country’s diplomatic missions in other countries in case of a suspected infection,” a National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority spokesman said.

Previously, in a strict move to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the UAE had banned travel abroad for unvaccinated citizens from January 10.

Updated protocols for travellers coming to UAE

Unvaccinated individuals aged under 16 are exempted from presenting a negative PCR test result upon arrival, provided that they adhere to all relevant preventive measures.

A number of safety measures have been relaxed in recent weeks, including the wearing of masks outdoors had been made optional and border controls on entry to Abu Dhabi from other emirates were lifted.

UAE topped the list of countries with a population of over one million in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of the rate of fully vaccinated individuals, according to an index released by Our World In Data.

UAE ranked first globally for the rate of people to have received at least one dose and ranked second globally in terms of the number of tests conducted per 1,000 people.

The UAE ranked tenth globally in terms of the number of tests administered, and ninth in terms of the lowest death rate, with the UAE recording zero COVID-19 deaths since March 8, 2022.