‘Cowardly act’: Arab League condemns Gaza school massacre

The Arab League, a regional organisation, has strongly condemned the recent attack of Israeli occupation forces on the Tabeen school, which served as a shelter for displaced people in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.

Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, condemned the massacre committed at dawn on August 10 and described the attack as a “cowardly act” and a “despicable massacre” that reflects the brutality of the Israeli occupation.

In a statement, he emphasised that killing displaced civilians during dawn prayers is a crime that surpasses even the usual brutality of the Israeli army, showcasing a profound lack of conscience. He further condemned the ongoing military operation against Palestinians, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Aboul Gheit warned that the continuation of this war of extermination against Palestinians in Gaza essentially grants Israel a license to kill with impunity.

He called on the international community to apply pressure on Israel to engage in serious negotiations and mediated for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for a prisoner swap deal.

It is pertinent to mention that, the Arab League consists of 22 Arab countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.