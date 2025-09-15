‘Curse for poor’: Harish Rao on new RRR alignment; holds govt accountable

Hyderabad: As farmers’ protests intensified against the Congress government’s decision to alter the Regional Ring Road (RRR) alignment, former health minister Harish Rao accused the chief minister A Revanth Reddy, of “playing games” with the project, calling it a “curse for the poor.”

Rao met protesting farmers in Choutuppal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and accused the Revaanth Reddy government of forcibly taking land and their rights.

“Revanth Reddy, is it your policy to keep changing your words? Is misleading the public the Congress style?” he questioned.

In August, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) issued a primary notification for the proposed alignment of the 100-meter-wide RRR within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region. The public and institutions were invited to submit objections and suggestions by September 15. The HMDA released a final notification, leading to outrage.

Protests have intensified after the HMDA published details of the new RRR alignment on its official website. This includes a survey in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Medak, and Mahbubnagar, revealing that the new route would cut through farmers’ lands.

Due to the unilateral decisions of the Congress government, affected farmers are rising in protest. Thousands took to the streets, fearing the government’s decisions had robbed them of their livelihood.

Calling for a comprehensive investigation into the matter, the BRS has vowed to hold the government accountable. “If the government continues to risk the state’s and farmers’ interests, the BRS will launch a strong resistance,” Harish Rao said.

The alignment was originally proposed by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government to minimise harm to farmers. However, after winning the 2023 Assembly elections, Congress announced the new alignment. Farmers allege this proposal benefits the personal interests of the political elite, including the chief minister’s at the cost of displacing the SC/ST and BC communities.