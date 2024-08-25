Cybercrime profiles help Telangana Police to arrest online fraudsters

The ‘criminal profiles’, prepared after thorough research of every cybercrime case, is helping the police nab the faceless fraudsters by Telangana police.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) teams are preparing profiles or dossiers of persons perpetrating the cyber frauds. The dossier sheet that is typically 3-4 pages long documents includes in-depth details such as personal and financial information, network connections, coordinates of their locations during day and night, contact details, crime history, and supporting evidence against them.

“Preparing a correct and actionable criminal profile is challenging when the only imprints or clues are network connections, coordinates of locations and brief details of SIM cards. The mule accounts, spoofed calls and multi fake personas are a task in establishing the real identity of the fraudsters,” said Shikha Goel, Director, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau.

The criminal profiles help the police connect the fraudster to the crime. Key details about online transactions, live photos for facial recognition, frequently contacted numbers, common location coordinates, mobile device data, and past cybercrime links are gathered and these help in establishing the link between the cyber criminals and the crimes perpetrated by them. “In every second case, each fraudster is linked to multiple cases across the country. Extensive research and investigation lead us to criminal profiles,” said the Director, TGCSB.

The details are then escalated to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre where the officials toss it to different State police units who nab the fraudsters and hand it over to Telangana police.