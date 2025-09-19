Cyclists in Hyderabad demand rider-friendly roads

Hyderabad: A leisurely morning bike ride ended up in a leg injury for a Hyderabad resident, Bhaskar, while travelling from the Marrichettu junction in Manikonda on the morning of Friday, September 19, as his bike tyre got stuck between the grills of a manhole cover, causing him to fall.

The incident was brought to light by Santhana Selvan, through a post on X. “Our fellow family member and brother from #CyclingCommunityOfHyderabad is hurt badly today due to such manholes and less scientific/practical for a commuter with a Bicycle,” he stated in his post.

Our fellow family member and brother from #CyclingCommunityOfHyderabad is hurt badly today due to such man holes and less scientific/practical for a commuter with a #Bicycle



Request for careful consideration into this matter because this can cause danger to #Pedestrians too… pic.twitter.com/vQidgenUjg — Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad (@sselvan) September 19, 2025

Appointed as the Bicycle Mayor by the Dutch non-profit organisation BYCS, Selvan advocates for pedestrian and cycle-friendly roads in the city.

Also Read Hyderabad police begin two-day traffic summit with HCSC

Speaking to Siasat.com, Selvan stated that while many people in the city are either pedestrians or travel by bike, the roads are primarily designed for motorists.

He also criticised the design of the manhole covers, which allow for such accidents to occur. “Many a time, manholes are also left open and unattended, which poses a threat not just to cyclists but also to pedestrians. I am trying to bring this issue to the attention of the GHMC commissioner and other authorities to ensure safer roads for everyone,” he stated.

He also informed of a grave incident that took place in April near the Madhapur metro station, which resulted in serious injuries to the cyclist.

The victim, Sudhansu, had taken his bike for a stroll on a Sunday morning in early April when suddenly, his tyre was caught in the manhole cover, causing him to fall.

He suffered serious injuries, mostly to his face and had to get 26 stitches. Luckily, I was with a group of 6-7 people who took me to a hospital. It took me over a month to recover, and I was on a liquid diet for 15-20 days,” said Sudhansu, speaking to Siasat.com.

These incidents highlight the plight of commuters in Hyderabad. From waterlogging and traffic congestion to potholes and dangerous manholes, roads in Hyderabad have more than one challenge to overcome.