Cyclone Mandous: Andhra CS directs officials to take up enumeration process

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary (CS) KS Jawahar Reddy directed the collectors of their respective districts to take up the enumeration process to estimate the damage in the cyclone Mandous affected areas.

CS Jawahar Reddy also ordered the collectors to visit the villages for two consecutive days on Saturday and Sunday in the cyclone-affected areas here.

The teleconference was held with the officials of the relevant departments at the CS camp office on Saturday regarding cyclone Mandous.

On Friday, Devotees visiting Tirupati Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala faced several problems ranging from hampered darshan to difficulty in reaching hotels as heavy rain battered the city under the influence of Cyclone Mandous.

As per reports, the low-lying areas of Tirumala, including the temple premises, witnessed waterlogging making it difficult for the devotees, including elderly and disabled persons, to commute from their hotels.

Earlier, over 10 flights were cancelled at Chennai airport due to adverse weather conditions arising due to cyclone Mandous.

The rainfall triggered by the cyclone has caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas.

CS Jawahar Reddy has also ordered the Collector of Tirupati to take steps to ensure that the rainwater in Tirupati town goes down quickly and suggested that sanitation work should be taken up immediately in the areas experiencing heavy rains. Crop damage assessments should be taken up immediately after the rainwater recedes, Reddy suggested.

The meeting was also attended by the Special Chief Secretary of the Chief Minister Office Poonam Malakondaiah.

It is pertinent to note that the average recorded rainfall from 8.30 pm on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday, was 23.3 mm in Annamaiya district, 30.5 in Chittoor district, 14.1 in Prakasam district, 57.6 in SP SR Nellore district, 75.7 in Tirupati district and 14.5 mm in YSR Kadapa district, the officials of the State Disaster Management Organization said.

In the last 24 hours, more than 64.5 mm of rainfall has been recorded in 109 areas of six districts, the official added.

Several leaders in the state have visited the cyclone Mandous-affected places in Andhra Pradesh after many residential areas in the South coastal region got submerged by water logging following torrential rainfalls.

The leaders of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), including MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and local officials, visited the affected areas after the heavy rains hit the southern coast of the state, and many residential areas and trees were submerged. Several trees were also uprooted in many regions.

On Saturday, the KVB Puram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district recorded the highest rainfall at 258mm due to Tropical Cyclone Mandous currently active in the Bay of Bengal region, said official sources.

As per sources, the way from KVB Puram Mandal, under the Satyavedu constituency, towards the Srikalahasti is completely blocked due to heavy water flow from nearby ponds and lakes.

Along with Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu, have witnessed heavy rain and strong winds as cyclonic storm Mandous crossed the states on Saturday after landfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).