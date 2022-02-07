Dalit Bandhu funds to be released in a week: Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the State government will deposit Rs 10 lakh in the bank accounts of beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu scheme within a week.

Addressing the beneficiaries at Chelkapally village of Chinna Kodur Mandal in Siddipet constituency, the Minister called upon them to achieve financial empowerment by utilising the benefits of the scheme.

Rao said that the scheme will uplift the backward Dalits, who were ignored for over 70 years in independent India, adding that the state will soon make arrangements for a lunch meeting with the beneficiaries to discuss ways of investment.

The minister also held similar meetings with Dalits at Banjarupally in Narayanraopet Mandal and an awareness programme on Dalit Bandhu at Banjerpally village.

At Banjerpally in Narayanraopet Mandal the officials identified 21 families eligible for the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

He said that the village had set an example by becoming the first in the country to install solar panels on all the houses. He also urged the villagers to show the way to other Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries to utilise funds properly. He further added that the state will soon release funds to help the poor people construct houses in their own lands.

He urged them to stand up on their own with the support that the state was extending towards them.

He also claimed that the “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” scheme will change the way government schools function in the future as the government has allocated Rs 7,300 crore, for the same.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has introduced Dailt Bandhu scheme for the financial development of Dalits. Officials will visit each house and conduct a survey. Please cooperate with them. The scheme will be implemented for 21 families in the village,” said Rao, participating in an awareness programme on Dalit Bandhu at Banjerpally village.