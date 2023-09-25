Dalit woman hurt in attack by jilted lover dies in Nizamabad

According to police, a youth belonging to a minority community was stalking and harassing the woman on the pretext of love.

Hyderabad:  A Dalit woman, who was injured in an attack by a jilted lover at Jakranpally village in Nizamabad district two days ago, succumbed to her injuries on Monday. The victim died while she was undergoing treatment at a local private hospital.

According to police, a youth belonging to a minority community was stalking and harassing the woman. On Saturday, September 23, the youth forcibly took the victim on his bike and tried to take her to an isolated place.

The victim managed to get off the bike, but the accused chased her and assaulted her. She was later taken to a private hospital by villagers who found her on the road and informed her family.

The police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter. Further investigation are underway.

