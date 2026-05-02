David Warner’s daughters steal hearts in gharara and hijab, pic viral

Mumbai: Australian cricketer David Warner has long been admired not just for his aggressive batting, but also for the way he and his family wholeheartedly embrace local cultures wherever he plays. During his time with Sunrisers Hyderabad in India, fans loved how Warner immersed himself in South Indian traditions and even participated in Tollywood trends, making him a fan favourite beyond cricket.

This year, while he is not part of the Indian Premier League, David Warner is currently in Pakistan playing the Pakistan Super League, where he is leading Karachi Kings. And true to his nature, Warner and his family are once again embracing the local culture with enthusiasm.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the cricketer shared an adorable glimpse of his daughters dressed in beautiful traditional Pakistani outfits. The young girls were seen wearing elegant ghararas paired with hijabs. Sharing the moment, Warner wrote, “Thanks @haiderazhar when you give kids traditional dresses and they dress themselves. Feedback would be very good thanks!!”

The post quickly drew love from fans across the globe. One user commented, “Ma sha Allah, they look absolutely adorable in traditional outfits,” while another wrote, “Girls’ outfits are sorted for the upcoming Eid!” A third added, “They look so pretty omg!!”

For the unversed, David Warner and his wife Candice share three daughters Ivy Mae (born September 2014), Indi Rae (born January 2016), and Isla Rose (born June 2019) and the family often shares heartwarming moments from their travels and experiences.

Speaking about Warner’s cricket journey, he was a key figure for Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2014 to 2021 before a controversial exit saw him move to Delhi Capitals in 2022. However, Warner did not participate in IPL 2026, choosing instead to focus on the PSL, where he captained Karachi Kings.

Despite his team’s early exit, the batter led from the front, scoring 256 runs in seven innings during the 2026 PSL season. While fans have been hoping for his return to the IPL, the Australian star has confirmed that he does not plan to come back to the league anytime soon.