Day after Rahul’s nomination, massive crowd joins Smriti Irani’s roadshow in Wayanad

Wayanad: A day after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination in Wayanad, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday led a massive roadshow in support of BJP candidate K. Surendran.

Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 polls.

Arriving at Kozhikode airport, she reached Wayanad on a helicopter to lead the roadshow.

She also addressed the huge gathering wherein she slammed the Gandhi family for failing to do anything for their traditional seat — Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

She said it was only after the BJP won from Amethi that the development began there and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was doing a lot.

Smriti Irani also slammed the Congress and the CPI, who are INDIA bloc partners but are fighting in Wayanad against each other. She said this was nothing but cheating the people here.

“Just like how Rahul was booted out from Amethi, this time, the same will happen at Wayanad,” said the BJP supporters who raised pro-Modi and BJP slogans as the motorcade headed towards the Collectorate.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the CPI candidate Annie Raja filed their nominations on Wednesday.

In the 2019 polls, Rahul Gandhi secured a landslide victory, with the highest margin of 4.31 lakh votes in the state, while the then BJP-led NDA candidate finished a distant third and managed to get a mere 78,000 votes.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections to elect all its 20 MPs.