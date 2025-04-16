Days of Mamata Banerjee-led govt numbered: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday alleged that Hindus are victims of targeted attacks in West Bengal and that police gave rioters a “free” rein, as it hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The state has witnessed incidents of violence following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, leading to the migration of riots-hit people, especially in Murshidabad district.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad assailed Mamata Banerjee, asking if her government has become completely insensitive to basic human values.

Police have given free rein to rioters, he alleged, adding the victims are apprehensive that they will be attacked again once the central forces deployed on the directions of the Calcutta High Court leave.

“How low will you (Banerjee) stoop for vote bank… It is unacceptable,” he said, and cited the “Maa, Mati, Manush” slogan of the Trinamool Congress leader to claim that she is worried about neither Maa (mothers) or Manush (people).

Prasad claimed that the situation in the state is a signal that the days of her government are numbered, and that the BJP will continue to fight for people.

Criticising Banerjee over her strident stand against the Waqf law and the assertion the she will now allow it to be implemented in the state, he asked if she had a problem if women and pasmanda Muslims were being given their due.