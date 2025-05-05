DCA cracks down on 66 corporate hospital pharmacies in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) issued notices to 66 corporate hospital pharmacies across the state for several discrepancies.

On Monday, May 3, DCA officials sealed medical device stocks with Rs 70,000/- at a hospital in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area.

Several irregularities were reported, including the dispensing of prescription medicines in the absence of a registered pharmacist, non-maintenance and failure to produce sales bills of medicines, selling drugs without the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP), irregularities in maintaining copies of sales bills and purchase bills and stocking of expired drugs along with saleable drugs among others.

In an appeal to the public, DCA’s director general, Shahnawaz Qasim, asked the public to report any suspected manufacturing activity related to drugs, including narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, in residential, commercial, or industrial areas, as well as any other complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines, at the toll-free number 1800-599-6969.

The toll-free number is operational from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm on all working days, he stated.

DCA is conducting inspections at several pharmacies and hospitals across Telangana as part of a special drive to detect irregularities.