DCA raids unlicensed mehendi manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) Telangana officials raided a mehendi manufacturing unit named Nagris Herbs at Jiyaguda, Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 6. During the operation, they detected unlicensed manufacturing of cosmetics including ‘Mehendi (Henna) Cones’ and ‘Henna Powder’.

Cosmetics such as mehendi can only be manufactured under a ‘Cosmetics Licence’ issued by the DCA, and it has to be done in a premises equipped with facilities complying with requirements for cosmetics manufacturing, adhering to the standards set forth by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), said V B Kamalasan Reddy, director general of DCA Telangana.

The cosmetics ‘Mehendi Cones’ must confirm to the Indian Standards for Cosmetics laid down by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) IS 17318:2020, while ‘Henna (Mehendi) Powder’ shall adhere to BIS Standard IS 11142:2023, said Reddy in a press release. Synthetic dyes such as ‘Picramic Acid’ are prohibited from being added to Henna as per BIS standards.

During the raid, DCA officials seized large quantities of cosmetics, including Mehendi Cones (Henna Paste) and Henna Powder, manufactured under brand names such as ‘Pakeezah Gold Mehendi Cone,’ ‘Pakeezah Art Henna,’ ‘Pakeezah Fast Art Henna – Instant Cone,’ and ‘Pakeezah Purified Henna (Mehendi) Powder,’ from Nagari Abhishek, the proprietor of Nagris Herbs. The total worth of the seized stocks was Rs. 50,000.

Further investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law against all the offenders involved, said the DCA.