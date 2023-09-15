DCW chief writes to Bihar CM over minor’s rape in school

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal has written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged rape of a minor girl in a school in Saharsa district.

On X (formerly Twitter), Maliwal on Friday posted her letter and claimed that the accused, who is the son of the school’s manager, had raped the victim continuously for two years.

“The school principal also helped the accused. The girl’s family has sent us a complaint. No compensation or even legal aid has been received yet. A letter has been sent to Nitish Kumar ji regarding this very serious matter,” the DCW chief said in her post in Hindi.

In a separate statement, the Commission said that the accused made the video of the girl and blackmailed her.

It further alleged that the woman principal regularly assisted the accused in carrying out the crime.

“An FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused persons have been arrested. However, the survivor has informed the Commission that till date, no one from the Bihar government has met her. Further legal aid and compensation is yet to reach her.

“Also, the family of the survivor has raised concerns regarding the manner in which investigation is being carried out in the matter,” a DCW official said.

Through the letter, Maliwal has also sought an investigation into the role of the school management in assisting the accused persons in committing the heinous crime.

“She has also recommended a fast-track trial and appointment of a special public prosecutor in the case, as well as adequate compensation to the girl to help her overcome her trauma,” the official said.

“The incident is very shocking. This heart-wrenching incident has left the young survivor deeply traumatised, causing her immense physical and emotional suffering. The trauma she has endured over the two years is beyond words, and may take a lifetime to heal. The government should immediately intervene in this matter and ensure justice and rehabilitation for the girl,” said Maliwal.