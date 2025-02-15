Deadline extended for Haj 2025 building registration in Makkah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has extended the deadline for landlords to register buildings in Makkah for accommodating pilgrims during the upcoming Haj pilgrimage in 1446 AH-2025.

Deputy Governor of Makkah, Saud bin Meshal, approved the extension until the 24th of Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, according to the Saudi daily Okaz.

Originally scheduled to close on January 30, 2025 (the end of Rajab 1446 AH).

In July 2024, the Saudi state committee for pilgrim housing in Makkah launched the permit registration process.

Landlords must apply through accredited engineering consultancy offices that assess properties for fire safety, structural integrity, and capacity compliance.

Authorities urged prompt action to avoid delays, with permit approvals required by the end of Shaaban 1446 AH and inspections conducted by accredited firms.

Haj 2025 is expected to begin on June 4 and conclude on June 9, though the exact dates are subject to an official announcement by Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee in the days leading up to the pilgrimage.

More than 1.83 million people performed Haj in 1445 AH-2024, including over 1.6 million from 22 countries.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake it at least once in their lifetime.