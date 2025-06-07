Deepika Padukone comes onboard Allu Arjun, Atlee’s magnum opus AA22XA6!

Chennai: The makers of Telugu Star Allu Arjun’s upcoming film with director Atlee, being tentatively referred to as AA22 X A6, on Saturday welcomed actress Deepika Padukone onboard the film’s unit.

Taking to its X timeline, Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, wrote, “The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6. #AA22xA6 – A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures. @alluarjun @Atlee_dir #SunPictures #AA22 #A6”

The production house shared a video of Atlee meeting Deepika Padukone and narrating the script to her. The clip also gives a glimpse of Deepika Padukone’s motion capture portions in the film. The visuals give the impression that Deepika Padukone plays a queen, who rides a horse and wields a sword in the film.

The film, which has already triggered huge expectations as it is believed that it will be like no other film that has ever been done before, will have world class experts working on it.

It may be recalled that Sun Pictures had released an announcement video about the film some time back. In the announcement video, a number of world-class technicians who are to work on the film, shared their thoughts about the script.

Well known VFX supervisor James Madigan, who is known for having worked in films like ‘Iron Man 2’ and ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, had said, “I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning.”

The clip also had Allu Arjun talking to Mike Elizalde, the president of Spectral Motion and asking him what he thought of the script.

Mike Elizalde was seen replying, “The script is seriously unlike anything I’ve ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create.”

Academy award winner and Fractured FX artistic director and CEO Justin Raleigh for his part, said,”Reading through it (the script), very excited about all the creature potential.All the different character potential.”

William Write Anderson, who is the co-owner of Lola VFX, said, “I cannot wait to be a part of this. I can’t wait to see what his vision does. The story is unbelievable.”

The makers are claiming the film to be a film that will have universal appeal.