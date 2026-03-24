Delhi Assembly receives bomb threat ahead of presentation of budget

The threat was received via an email to the assembly at 7:28 am, followed by another email sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th March 2026 11:58 am IST
Delhi Assembly Winter Session
Delhi Assembly (Handout via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s scheduled budget presentation, the Delhi Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat on Tuesday, March 24, official sources said.

The threat was received via an email to the assembly at 7:28 am, followed by another email sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am.

Soon after the bomb threat, security forces rushed to the spot and began carrying out checks and launched an investigation.

Subhan Haleem

“We have heightened security arrangements in and around the premises,” a police source said.

The email reportedly referred to several high-profile dignitaries, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, CM Gupta and Cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Police and security agencies have launched a probe to trace the origin of the email, while thorough anti-sabotage checks are underway, the source added.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th March 2026 11:58 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button